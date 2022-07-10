How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
As we enter the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jon Rahm is in 53rd position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 11 rounds.
- Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
1
-17
$1,314,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
Time
/EST
