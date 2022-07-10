How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Fans shoot video Jon Rahm playing his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

As we enter the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jon Rahm is in 53rd position with a score of +4.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 1 -17 $1,314,000

