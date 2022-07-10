How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
As we enter the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim is in ninth position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
23
+3
$171,732
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
49
-13
$21,723
