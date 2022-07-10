How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joohyung Kim plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

As we enter the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Joohyung Kim is in ninth position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kim's Statistics

Kim has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 23 +3 $171,732 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 49 -13 $21,723

