How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan Spieth is in third position with a score of -4.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Spieth's Statistics
- Spieth has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Spieth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
