How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Justin Harding plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Harding is in 66th position, with a score of +6, following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

Date: July 7-10, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

Course: The Renaissance Club

Harding's Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Harding has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Harding has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 19 -4 $109,000

