How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Harding is in 66th position, with a score of +6, following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Harding's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Harding has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Harding has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
19
-4
$109,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
