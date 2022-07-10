How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Keith Mitchell is in 66th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Mitchell's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 11 rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
