How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama is in ninth position, with a score of -2, following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kitayama's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Kitayama has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Kitayama has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
