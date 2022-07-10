How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama is in ninth position, with a score of -2, following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kitayama's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Kitayama has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Kitayama has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

