Marcus Armitage at the Genesis Scottish Open
Marcus Armitage is in 61st position, with a score of +5, heading into the fourth round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Marcus Armitage at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Armitage's Statistics
- Armitage has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Armitage has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
53
+1
$29,417
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
