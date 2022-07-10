How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Matt Kuchar is in 21st position with a score of E.
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kuchar's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Kuchar has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 11 rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
How To Watch
