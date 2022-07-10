How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in sixth position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
1
-6
$3,150,000
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
