Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Maverick McNealy is in 35th position with a score of +2.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
McNealy's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, McNealy has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
