How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Max Homa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa is in ninth position, with a score of -2, after the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Homa's Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Homa has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 11 rounds.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 47 +9 $50,672 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750

