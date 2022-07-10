How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa is in ninth position, with a score of -2, after the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Homa's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Homa has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 11 rounds.
- Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
