Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

iJun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Nick Taylor plays from the cart path on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Taylor is in 44th position, with a score of +3, following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092

Regional restrictions apply.