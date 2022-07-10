Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor is in 44th position, with a score of +3, following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
