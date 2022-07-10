How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays tees off from the 13th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Patrick Cantlay is in 17th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Cantlay's Statistics

Cantlay has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 11 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0

