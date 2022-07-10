How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Rafael Cabrera Bello is in second position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cabrera Bello's Statistics
- Cabrera Bello has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Cabrera Bello has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)