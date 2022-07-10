Skip to main content

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; (editors note: an infrared camera used for this photo) Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth play their shots on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Rickie Fowler is in 17th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Fowler's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Fowler has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+3

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

64

+8

$25,800

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

57

+5

$18,984

May 19-22

PGA Championship

23

+2

$129,768

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


