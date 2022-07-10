Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rikard Karlberg is in 35th position, with a score of +2, heading into the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Karlberg's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Karlberg has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Karlberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)