How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Ryan Fox is in 61st position with a score of +5.
How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fox's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Fox has finished below par once, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Fox has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
54
+7
$29,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)