How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Palmer is in third position, with a score of -4, after the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Palmer's Statistics
- Palmer has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Palmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+16
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
