How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Palmer is in third position, with a score of -4, after the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Palmer's Statistics

Palmer has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Palmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +16 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.