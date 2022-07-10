Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sam Burns plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

As we enter the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns is in 53rd position with a score of +4.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Burns' Statistics

Burns has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 1 -9 $1,512,000

Regional restrictions apply.