Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
As we enter the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sam Burns is in 53rd position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Burns' Statistics
- Burns has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
1
-9
$1,512,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
