How to Watch Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sean Crocker is in 66th position with a score of +6.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Crocker's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Crocker has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Crocker has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+18
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
