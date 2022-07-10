Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is entering the final round, and Thorbjorn Olesen is in 53rd position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Olesen's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Olesen has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Olesen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+11
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)