How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
As we enter the final round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Tommy Fleetwood is in 17th position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Fleetwood has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
