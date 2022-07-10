How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tyrrell Hatton plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrrell Hatton is in 21st position, with a score of E, heading into the fourth round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Hatton's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Hatton has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hatton has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850

