How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark is in 35th position, with a score of +2, following the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Clark's Statistics

Clark has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Clark has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

Regional restrictions apply.