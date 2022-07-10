How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the fairway of the 18th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is coming to a close, and ahead of the final round Xander Schauffele is in first position with a score of -7.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Schauffele's Statistics

Schauffele has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 1 -19 $1,494,000 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750

