How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is coming to a close, and ahead of the final round Xander Schauffele is in first position with a score of -7.
How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)