Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Aaron Baddeley tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Aaron Baddeley carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barracuda Championship looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Baddeley's Statistics

Baddeley has finished below par seven times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Baddeley finished 23rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +18 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606

