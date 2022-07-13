How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Aaron Baddeley carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Barracuda Championship looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Baddeley's Statistics
- Baddeley has finished below par seven times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Baddeley finished 23rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+18
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)