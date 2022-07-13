How to Watch Aaron Rai at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Aaron Rai is in 119th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rai's Statistics
- Rai has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Rai has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+8
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)