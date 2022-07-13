How to Watch Aaron Wise at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Wise is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Wise's Statistics
- Wise has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2
-9
$1,308,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
