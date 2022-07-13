How to Watch Aaron Wise at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Aaron Wise hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Wise is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Aaron Wise at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Wise's Statistics

Wise has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2 -9 $1,308,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768

