How to Watch Abraham Ancer at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Abraham Ancer is in 35th position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Abraham Ancer at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Ancer's Statistics
- Ancer has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Ancer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
Regional restrictions apply.
