Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Abraham Ancer hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Abraham Ancer is in 35th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Ancer's Statistics

Ancer has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Ancer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790

