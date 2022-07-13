How to Watch Adam Scott at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Adam Scott is in 55th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Adam Scott at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Scott's Statistics
- Scott has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Scott has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
67
+11
$25,200
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
