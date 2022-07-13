How to Watch Adam Scott at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Adam Scott reacts after playing his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Adam Scott is in 55th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Adam Scott at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Scott's Statistics

Scott has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Scott has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 67 +11 $25,200 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808

