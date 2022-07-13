How to Watch Adria Arnau at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Adria Arnau is in 101st position with a score of +2.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Arnau's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Arnau has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Arnau has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
30
+3
$83,750
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)