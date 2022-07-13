How to Watch Alexander Bjork at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Alexander Bjork is in 119th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Alexander Bjork at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Bjork's Statistics
- Bjork has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Bjork has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
42
+3
$36,619
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
