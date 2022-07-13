Sep 8, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama and Alexander Noren walk off the 18th green after the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 14-17, Alexander Noren will try to build upon his last performance at the Barracuda Championship. In 2020, he shot -14 and finished ninth at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Noren's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Noren has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Noren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Noren placed ninth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375

