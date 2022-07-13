How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 14-17, Alexander Noren will try to build upon his last performance at the Barracuda Championship. In 2020, he shot -14 and finished ninth at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Alexander Noren at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Noren's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Noren has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Noren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Noren placed ninth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
