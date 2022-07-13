How to Watch Andrea Pavan at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrea Pavan is in 72nd position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Andrea Pavan at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Pavan's Statistics
- Pavan has completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Pavan has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+12
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)