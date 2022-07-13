How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Putnam watches his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished second in this tournament a year ago, Andrew Putnam has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Putnam's Statistics

Putnam has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Putnam has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Putnam last played this course in 2021, finishing second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

