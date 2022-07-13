How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished second in this tournament a year ago, Andrew Putnam has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Putnam's Statistics
- Putnam has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Putnam has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Putnam last played this course in 2021, finishing second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
