How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Arjun Atwal will appear July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his last tournament he took 63rd in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -7 at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Atwal's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Atwal has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Atwal has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Atwal finished 53rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
71
+4
$13,195
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
