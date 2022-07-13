How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Arjun Atwal lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Arjun Atwal will appear July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his last tournament he took 63rd in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -7 at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Atwal's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Atwal has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Atwal has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Atwal finished 53rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 63 -7 $7,955 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 71 +4 $13,195 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0

