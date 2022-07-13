How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook will appear July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his last tournament he finished 27th in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -13 at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cook's Statistics
- Cook will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished below par nine times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Cook last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and finished 15th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
63
-1
$18,343
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)