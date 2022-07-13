How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Austin Cook plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook will appear July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his last tournament he finished 27th in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -13 at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Cook's Statistics

Cook will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished below par nine times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.

Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Cook last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and finished 15th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 63 -1 $18,343 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0

