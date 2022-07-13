How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Smotherman enters the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 coming off a 54th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Smotherman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
