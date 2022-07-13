How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Crane will compete in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 63rd-place finish in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Crane's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Crane has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Crane has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
63
+4
$19,053
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+12
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)