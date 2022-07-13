How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Kohles enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 13th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Kohles' Statistics
- Kohles has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kohles has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
