How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Kohles enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 13th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Kohles' Statistics

Kohles has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.

Over his last eight rounds, Kohles has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0

