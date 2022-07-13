How to Watch Ben Martin at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Martin's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Martin has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Martin did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
