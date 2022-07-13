How to Watch Bernd Wiesberger at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Bernd Wiesberger hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bernd Wiesberger is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Bernd Wiesberger at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Wiesberger's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Wiesberger has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last nine rounds.

Wiesberger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 30 +3 $83,750 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 July 15-18 The Open Championship 59 +2 $27,929

