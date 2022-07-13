How to Watch Bernd Wiesberger at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bernd Wiesberger is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Bernd Wiesberger at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Wiesberger's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Wiesberger has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last nine rounds.
- Wiesberger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
30
+3
$83,750
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
July 15-18
The Open Championship
59
+2
$27,929
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)