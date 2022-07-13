How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Bill Haas of Greenville South Carolina tees off of the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas placed 27th in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a -10 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Haas' Statistics

Haas has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Haas last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and finished 27th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333

