How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas placed 27th in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a -10 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Haas' Statistics
- Haas has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Haas last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and finished 27th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
