How to Watch Billy Horschel at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Billy Horschel is in 77th position with a score of +1.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Horschel's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Horschel has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Horschel has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1
-13
$2,160,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
