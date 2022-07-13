How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Bo Hoag hits his fourth shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag looks to improve upon his 59th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hoag's Statistics

Hoag has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoag has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Hoag last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and placed 59th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +10 $0

