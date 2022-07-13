How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Hoag looks to improve upon his 59th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Hoag's Statistics
- Hoag has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoag has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Hoag last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and placed 59th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
