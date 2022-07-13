How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Van Pelt will compete July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his last tournament he took 27th in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -13 at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Van Pelt has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Van Pelt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Van Pelt golfed this course (2021), he finished 11th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
Barracuda Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
