How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Bo Van Pelt putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Van Pelt will compete July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his last tournament he took 27th in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -13 at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Van Pelt's Statistics

Van Pelt has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Van Pelt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Van Pelt golfed this course (2021), he finished 11th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0

