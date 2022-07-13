How to Watch Brad Kennedy at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brad Kennedy is in fifth position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Brad Kennedy at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Kennedy's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Kennedy has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Kennedy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 5- 8
World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
43
-1
$53,000
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
