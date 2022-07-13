How to Watch Brad Kennedy at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Brad Kennedy tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Kennedy is in fifth position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Brad Kennedy at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

Date: July 14-17, 2022
TV: USA Network

Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Kennedy's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Kennedy has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Kennedy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 5- 8 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 43 -1 $53,000 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +5 $0

