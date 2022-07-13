How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brandon Hagy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Brandon Hagy concluded the weekend at -13, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Hagy's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Hagy last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and finished fifth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +11 $0

