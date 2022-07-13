How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Brandon Hagy concluded the weekend at -13, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Hagy's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Hagy last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and finished fifth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
