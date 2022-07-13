How to Watch Brandon Wu at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Wu is in 35th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Brandon Wu at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Wu's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
69
+12
$24,840
Regional restrictions apply.
