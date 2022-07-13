How to Watch Brandon Wu at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot on the ninth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wu is in 35th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Brandon Wu at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Wu's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 69 +12 $24,840

