Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brett Drewitt seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He placed 45th at the par-10 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2017.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Drewitt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Drewitt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)