Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Drewitt seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He placed 45th at the par-10 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2017.

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Drewitt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Drewitt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

